JUST IN: Tension rises as gunmen attack Enugu again, kill four soldiers

Barely 24 hours after unknown gunmen attacked Inyi Police station in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, the hoolums have again attacked and killed soldiers.

Two policemen were killed during the attack on the police station, which was also set ablaze.

The latest unknown gunmen attack is also reported to have taken place in the same Oji-River Local Government Area where four soldiers were gunned down.

Although details of the latest attack, which is believed to have taken place on Monday, is still sketchy, but a viral video shows the dead bodies of the soldiers.

The incident reportedly happened at Iyiachi in Oji River Local Government Area.

 

