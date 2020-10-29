News

JUST IN: Terrorist attack in France

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

International news outlets are reporting a terrorist attack at the Notre Dame Basilica in the French city of Nice.

Although the reports are still sketchy, it is being said that a knife was involved and the assailant has been apprehended.

The French Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin is said to be holding a crisis meeting over the incident.

Only recently in another terror incident a school teacher was beheaded in front of his school for showing cartoons of Prophet Mohammed to his students.

More details later…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: 58 Health workers including doctors, nurses affected in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

A total of 58 health workers including 10 doctors, 15 nurses, 3 pharmacists, 4 laboratory scientists, 14 cleaners amongst other frontline workers have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Plateau State. The Secretary to the Government of Plateau State and Cordinating Secretary of the COVID-19 Task Force Prof. Danladi Atu disclosed this during a […]
News

Edo 2020: Why I’m not talking now –Odigie-Oyegun

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Benin

One-time National Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief John Odigie – Oyegun has said that his silence, especially since he was named member of the Edo State Governorship Campaign Council for the election of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, does not mean he is opposed to the idea.   The former governor of the state, who made […]
News

Northern governors, Wase congratulate Mustapha at 64

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah and Philip Nyam

The Northern Governors’ Forum and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, yesterday congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, on his 64th birthday. The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, in a statement issued by his Director of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: