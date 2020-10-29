JUST IN: Terrorist attack in France

International news outlets are reporting a terrorist attack at the Notre Dame Basilica in the French city of Nice.

Although the reports are still sketchy, it is being said that a knife was involved and the assailant has been apprehended.

The French Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin is said to be holding a crisis meeting over the incident.

Only recently in another terror incident a school teacher was beheaded in front of his school for showing cartoons of Prophet Mohammed to his students.

More details later…

