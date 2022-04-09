JUST IN: Terrorists abduct wife, daughter of Plateau commissioner 

Musa Pam, Jos

Heavily armed bandits in the early hours of Saturday broke into the Gindiri residence of the Plateau State Commissioner of Environment, Hon.Usman Bamaiyi and abducted his wife and daughter.

It was learnt that the commissioner is one of the aspirants contesting for the Mangu-Bokkos Federal House of Representatives Constituency seat on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The incident is coming barely one week after a similar incident occurred in the same Gindiri community of Mangu Local Government Area of where an elderly woman with her daughter were abducted along with two pastors.

A resident of the community, Mallam Sani Musa told New Telegraph that the Gindiri general area has been under siege as bandits and terrorist elements have continued to terrorise citizens.

It would be recalled that last month a traditional ruler was also kidnapped in the same Mangu Local Government of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Gabriel Ubah when contacted confirmed the incident, but said the officers of the Command are already on the trail of the abductors to ensure the safe rescue and release of the victims.

