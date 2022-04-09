Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Terrorists abduct wife, daughter of Plateau commissioner 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

Heavily armed bandits in the early hours of Saturday broke into the Gindiri residence of the Plateau State Commissioner of Environment, Hon.Usman Bamaiyi and abducted his wife and daughter.

It was learnt that the commissioner is one of the aspirants contesting for the Mangu-Bokkos Federal House of Representatives Constituency seat on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The incident is coming barely one week after a similar incident occurred in the same Gindiri community of Mangu Local Government Area of where an elderly woman with her daughter were abducted along with two pastors.

A resident of the community, Mallam Sani Musa told  New Telegraph that the Gindiri general area has been under siege as bandits and terrorist elements have continued to terrorise citizens.

It would be recalled that last month a traditional ruler was also kidnapped in the same Mangu Local Government of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Gabriel Ubah when contacted confirmed the incident, but said the officers of the Command are already on the trail of the abductors to ensure the safe rescue and release of the victims.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Court dissolves 11-year-old marriage because of threats to life

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court yesterday dissolved an 11-yearold marriage between Adebayo Oluwafemi and his wife, Funmilayo, on grounds of threats to life. The parties had earlier given their evidence on July 14 while judgement was reserved for yesterday. Oluwafemi (40), a resident of Omisanjana, along Igbo-Aso in Ado-Ekiti, told the court that his wife was […]
Metro & Crime

ENDSARS protest hits Osogbo

Posted on Author Reporter

…as protesters spend night in front of Lagos Assembly Some youths in Osogbo on Friday stormed the streets of the State capital seeking an end to SARS activities in the State. The protesters marched through major streets shouting End SARS in unison. And in Lagos, EndSARS protesters kept vigil on Thursday night at the entrance […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits attack commercial vehicle, kill 3 passengers in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Kaduna State Government has said three passengers were killed by suspected bandits around Yakowa village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday. The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan,c in a statement Saturday night in Kaduna. Aruwan said security agencies reported the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica