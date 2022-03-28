Top Stories

JUST IN: Terrorists attack Abuja-Kaduna train

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Passengers injured, kidnapped

A train conveying passengers from Abuja to Kaduna has been attacked by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Kaduna State.

Many passengers are feared injured while several others were said to have been kidnapped by the assailants.

Although the police authorities are yet to confirm the attack, it was learnt that the incident happened on Monday night.

The bandits reportedly attacked the train around Dutse axis in Kaduna, just a few kilometres to the Rigasa Train Station in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

One of the passengers on the train told Channels Television that the bandits bombed the train track with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which forced the train to derail.

Upon the stoppage of the train, the assailants were said to have begun to fire gunshots sporadically.

He added that the terrorists later forced their way into the train and kidnapped an unspecified number of people, with some others feared killed.

Meanwhile, troops have been mobilised to the scene of the attack to rescue the remaining passengers.

Another passenger on the train, Anas Danmusa, took to his Facebook handle to cry for help.

According to him, nobody could come to their rescue about one hour into the incident as the assailants tried to force their way into the train.

About 20 minutes later, Danmusa confirmed that army personnel had arrived at the scene of the attack.
 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Tax: Tribunal orders Multichoice to pay 50% backlog

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Pay TV firm faults report Following the conflict between the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and pay television service provider, Multichoice Nigeria Limited over tax evasion, the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) sitting in Lagos was on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 reported to have ordered the latter, owners of popular cable television services, DSTV, to pay […]
News Top Stories

Allow VAT legal battle run full course, Ekweremadu advises NASS

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday advised the National Assembly not to embark on any legislation on the collection of the Value Added Tax (VAT) and stamp duty which are the subjects of legal tussles between some states and the Federal Government.   Ekweremadu, who gave the advice in a statement […]
News Top Stories

NUPENG, 42 labour affiliates to battle planned fuel hike

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

…as oil workers await FEC’s meeting outcome   Ahead of the planned increase in the prices of petroleum products, removal of subsidies and full deregulation of the downstream sub-sector of the Nigerian oil and gas  by the Federal Government, more members of organised labour unions are warming up for what they call mother of all […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica