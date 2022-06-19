JUST IN: Terrorists attack another Catholic Church; kill three, abduct many

Exactly two weeks after terrorists attacked and massacred dozens of Christian faithful at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town, Ondo State, they have struck again.

Terrorists on Sunday attacked worshippers at St Moses Catholic Church in Robuh, Ungwan Aku, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing three, with many seriously injured.

The terrorists also abducted many worshippers during the attack, which happened while the church was rounding off its first mass.

Some of the seriously injured persons were said to have been rushed to St. Gerald Catholic Hospital, Kaduna.

It was also learnt the terrorists came in large numbers on motorcycles and shot sporadically.

On Sunday, June 5, terrorists exploded bombs and rained bullets at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, killing dozens and injuring many others.

The gunmen, who disguised as worshippers, detonated explosives before opening fire on members of the church.

When the guns quieted, no fewer than 40 worshippers, including four children, were killed on the church premises.

They were said to have operated unchallenged by security agents for about 30 minutes.

Those killed were given mass burial last Friday in Emure community amid tears by family members and friends.

Then two days later, another Catholic Church was invaded.

In recent times the Catholic Church has come under serious attack by terrorists. Some Catholic priests have been killed while many have been abducted for ransom.

Four days after the Ondo attack, even without any arrests or conclusive forensic investigation and evidence, the Federal Government blamed the Islamic State, West African Province (ISWAP) for the attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in Ondo State.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, flanked by the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, said that the Owo Catholic Church attack was perpetrated by international criminals.

Aregbesola, who said that no arrest has been made, further said that the security agencies had been directed to go after the perpetrators of the act and bring them to justice, adding that the security was now zeroing in on them.

He noted that the attack had neither ethnic nor religious connotation as he affirmed that ISWAP’s activities had nothing to do with real religion.

According to Aregbesola, the motive of ISWAP is to pitch Nigerians against each another and make it appear as ethno-religious war.

But Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu dismissed the claim.

