JUST IN: Terrorists attack another train station

Barely 24 hours after about seven people were killed when terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday night; another attack has taken place along the same route.

According to reports just reaching New Telegraph, the latest attack took place on Tuesday at Gidan Station and affected a train heading to the nation’s capital, Abuja from Kaduna.

Although details are still sketchy, it was learnt that suspected terrorists placed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on the tracks which forced the train to a halt.

More details later…

