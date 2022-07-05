JUST IN: Terrorists attack Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja 

The Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday night came under attack by terrorists, throwing the entire town into confusion.

The first explosion, believed to be a high capacity bomb, reportedly went off around 10.25pm. It was followed by a second and third blast and sporadic gunshots that left the residents scampering for safety.

So far, there were no reports of casualties as at the time of filing this report.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that there were security reports of a possible attack on the prison earlier on Tuesday, but was apparently ignored by the relevant authorities.

More details later…

