News

JUST IN: Terrorists’ bomb explodes, kills governor, 7 others

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Taliban’s shadow governor for Afghanistan’s northern Faryab province, Mawlawi Wakil Ahmad alias ‘Nazim’, and seven other militants were killed on Saturday, police spokesman for the province Abdul Karim Yurash said.
All the seven including the shadow governor were killed, and three others wounded when their own bomb exploded at 02:00 a.m. local time in Dawlat Abad district, the official said without providing further details, Xinhua reports.
Taliban militants, who are active in parts of the Faryab province, have yet to make comments on the report.
Meanwhile, TOLO News reported that four members of a militant group, including their commander, were killed in a clash against the Taliban in Bati Kot district of Nangarhar province on Friday night
Afghanistan has been embroiled in heightened terrorist killings in spite of current peace efforts being held in Doha, Qatar, to resolve the prolonged conflict bedevilling the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FEC approves N8.64bn for Siemens’ power project

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Presidency: Why Nigeria can’t back out of Azura-Edo IPP The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the release of N8.64 billion for the counterpart funding of the power deal with Siemens AG contract signed by the Nigerian and German governments last year. Briefing newsmen after the 10th virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari […]
News

Jetride proposes affordable charges for riders, commuters

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  A fast growing e-hailing startup, Jetride, has affordable cheap charges for both riders and commuters within its area of coverage in Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja. In a press statement signed by the Head Customer Service, Mercy Imabong, the company said it hopes to make corporate commuting through virtual means affordable for commuters and more […]
News

Nasarawa moves to address gully erosion challenges

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA The Nasarawa State government has said that arrangements have reached advanced stage to address the challenges of gully erosion in some communities in the state.   Nasarawa State Project Coordinator, Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (Nas-NEWMAP), Kwaghkaha Ortoho Jonathan, disclosed this to New Telegraph in an interview at the weekend in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica