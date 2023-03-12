Metro & Crime

JUST-IN: Terrorists Kill 23 Villagers In Katsina Community

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

At least 23 villagers were reportedly killed and several others injured as terrorists invaded villages in Kankara communities in Katsina State.

Those killed in the Saturday attack include 21 males and two females.

New Telegraph gathered that the hoodlums had earlier on Friday attended the wedding party (Walima) of one of their kingpins, identified as ‘Mai Katifa Mutuwa’ at Majifa Village, but stayed back in the neighbourhood till Saturday to launch the attack.

“Instead of leaving peacefully after the wedding party, the bandits chose to invade nearby villages in the area on Saturday.

“They attacked several settlements, including Danmarke, Gidan Sale, Gidan Sarka, Gidan Jiho, and Gidan Ancho, among others.

“Some vigilantes attempted to stop the hoodlums, but they were not enough to match their fighting power as they unleashed mayhem on the neighbourhood.

“This morning, we gathered that 23 villagers were killed in the attack. We attended the burial rites of some of them this morning.

“Many people were also injured in the attack. Some of them have since been conveyed to Kankara General Hospital while others to hospitals in the state capital, Katsina.”

Another source from the area said some of the terrorists were killed in the bloody clash though he could not ascertain their number.

Confirming the report, SP Gambo Isah, spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, said they received information that “some group of bandits from Zamfara, came for the celebration and later attacked Majifa village.”

Gambo also noted that the police and other sister security agencies are on top of the matter, promising to provide detailed information as soon as it is available.

Lately, communities in Kankara LGA of Katsina State have been under incessant attack by terrorists.

Notable among them is February 2, 2023, killing of over 100 people when ‘Yan Sakai’ vigilante members ran into an ambush between Bakori-Kankara crisis.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

