JUST IN: They’re trying to steal the election – Trump

President Donald Trump says his opponents are trying to steal the elections, adding that he would be making a statement shortly.
Despite winning key states like Ohio, Florida, Texas, Trump is currently trailing his challenger Joe Biden on electoral colleges votes after 120 million votes have been called nationwide.
After 40 states have announced their results Biden has 220 electoral colleges votes to Trump’s 213. Results from 10 states are still being expected.
In a series of tweets posted just about the time Biden addressed the nation, Trump said he will never allow his opponents to steal the election.
“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” he tweeted.
“I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!”
Twitter immediately tagged his first tweet as misleading, stating that “some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process”.
Trump currently has 213 electoral college votes to his name, and needs only 57 more to clinch the presidency. Biden needs only 50 of such votes.

