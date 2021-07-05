JUST IN: Those peddling rumours of my return to politics need to check their brains – Obasanjo

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday debunked reports that he was forming a new party ahead of the 2023 general election, saying those behind the rumour should “have their brains checked at the psychiatric hospital”.

Obasanjo described the report, published in a national newspaper (not New Telegraph) as false and unfounded, insisting that he had no plan to float a new political party now or in the near future.

A report emanated in the media that the former President had picked three ex-governors as coordinators for the alleged new party.

But, Obasanjo while reacting to the report in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media Affairs, Kehinde Akinyemi in Abeokuta, said he was not surprised about the report, because some people were making efforts to drag him back into their political games.

Obasanjo, however did not give the names of those he claimed were trying to drag him back into political games, insisting that, he had left politics for good and no effort by anyone could bring him back.

Obasanjo declared that, he remained an elder stateman and available to who ever wants to seek his opinion, view or advice on any issue or matter.

He said, the only party he belonged to is “the party of Nigerians facing insecurity, unemployment, hunger, poverty, and various other challenging issues.”

The former President who is currently in Kabul in Afghanistan, as a guest of President Ashraf Ghani said: “The fabricated story hardly comes as a surprise because he has, for some time now, observed with bewilderment the efforts by some people to drag him into their political games.”

His words: “In my part of the world, when you say goodnight in a place, you do not go back there and say good evening. The one who reported that may need to visit Yaba Left (psychiatric hospital). And those who believe it can believe that their mothers are men.

“I’m done with partisan politics but by my position in Nigeria and in Africa and without being immodest and indeed in the world my door must be opened and it is open to any individual or group of individuals who want to seek my opinion, view or advice on any issue or matter and I will respond to the best of my ability, without being part of that individual or group.

“If anything, Obasanjo’s political party today is the party of Nigerians facing insecurity, unemployment, hunger, poverty, and various other challenging issues. It is the party of Nigeria which must be saved, kept wholesomely united in peace, security, equity, development and progress.

“Let those who want to use the back door to force Obasanjo to return to partisan politics respect his choice to remain a non-partisan statesman.”

