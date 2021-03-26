Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Three abducted Kwara farm managers rescued 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The three abducted farm managers in Kwara State have been rescued by the state’s Police Command.
Recall that six suspected kidnappers, heavily armed, penultimate Wednesday, stormed Panmo Commercial Farms in Asa Local Government Area of the state and abducted the farm managers.
A statement by the spokesman of the state Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said: “The three abducted persons, Vet. Dr Julius Owoeye, Akeem Ajadi and Bola Adedoye, all workers of Bafford/Morola’s farms at Elega Via Pampo Village Ilorin, have been successfully rescued on Thursday by  operatives attached to the command, led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega.
“The Command was flabbergasted when the news of the abduction of the victims broke despite  the tight security arrangements emplaced through out the state.
“The news of the kidnap prompted the Commissioner of Police to give a marching order to the Command’s anti-kidnapping operatives which he personally  supervised that eventually forced the kidnappers to abandon the victims when they could not withstand the intense pressure placed on them, hence they fled for their lives.
“Effort is still ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.
“The victims are evidently traumatised but are in stable frame of mind as they have been attended to by the Command’s police doctors.
“Recall that the Commissioner of Police made a commitment to the effect that the victims would be rescued and suspects arrested, which has been achieved.
“This is to send a signal to all criminals irrespective of nomenclature that Kwara State is never a safe haven for criminal elements, as such should relocate to other states.”

Reporter

