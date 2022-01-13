JUST IN: Three abducted Plateau Poly students rescued by Police

Musa Pam, Jos

The Plateau Police Command says it has rescued three students earlier abducted from the Plateau State Polytechnic Main Campus Heipang on Wednesday night.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Command ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba said that the police operatives deployed to various locations in the state succeeded in rescuing them.

“The team of Police and STF deployed to rescue the victims kidnapped yesterday at Ban Village behind the Plateau State Polytechnic have rescued them today 13/1/2022 at about 1430hrs unhurt and are presently with the Police,” he said in a statement.

He said effort is still on to arrest the kidnappers.

It would be recalled that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in their numbers stormed the institution on Wednesday night and whisked the students away after shooting sporadically in the air.

The abduction of the students took place barely 24 hours after the murder of over 23 persons in Riyom and Ancha Bassa local government areas of the state.

