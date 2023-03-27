JUST IN: Three children among dead after female shooter storms US school

Six people, three of them children, have been killed in a primary school shooting in Nashville.

The shooter was a 28-year-old female who was killed by police, officers said.

She was armed with two assault-type rifles and a handgun, they added.

Three children were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival, reports the BBC.

The Covenant School in Nashville is a private Christian school for students aged three to 11.

President Joe Biden has called on Congress to take action on gun violence.

Meanwhile, there have been more than 120 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to figures from the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit research database.

While the US does not have a uniform definition for “mass shootings”, the Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are injured or killed. Their figure includes shootings that happen both in homes and in public places.

According to their research, the number of such shootings has increased in recent years.

In each of the last three years there have been more than 600 mass shootings, almost two a day on average.

Like this: Like Loading...