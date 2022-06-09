Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Three days after Owo massacre, gunmen kill six in Ondo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Barely 72 hours after, no fewer than six persons were shot dead at Sabo Area of Ondo town, Ondo State on Wednesday night by some men suspected to be bandits.

This came 72 hours after some terrorists attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, killing about 40 people.

Several other church members were injured in the attack.

It was learnt that the gunmen were on motorcycles when they carried out the attack.

Another source said the gunmen also robbed some residents of the area before they left the scene.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident.

She, however, said it was a robbery case, adding that men of the command were already on the trail of the perpetrators.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police trace teenage highway robbers to Kogi

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Detectives attached to the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS),O gun State Command, have arrested two suspected armed robbers terrorising Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. The suspects, Yinusa Isah and Ibrahim Muhammed, were arrested in Lokoja, Kogi State where they ran to after their operation.   The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said […]
Metro & Crime

Mad man clubs okada rider to death in Ebonyi

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA Abakaliki

A commercial motorcyclist, in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, Elias Ofoke was on Saturday clubbed to death by a suspected mentally deranged man, who had been terrorizing the metropolis. The incident, which happened around Udensi Street Bridge, left members of the motorcycle transport union, Ebonyi State Chapter and residents of the capital city in shock. […]
Metro & Crime

Cultists behead vigilance group’s commander in Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT

Suspected cultists have beheaded the Commander of the Omudioga Security Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC), Mr. Alex Umezuruike, in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State.   A source in the area said following the return of rivalry among cult groups that had led to clashes, Umezuruike was targeted because members of OSPAC were in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica