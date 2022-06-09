JUST IN: Three days after Owo massacre, gunmen kill six in Ondo

Barely 72 hours after, no fewer than six persons were shot dead at Sabo Area of Ondo town, Ondo State on Wednesday night by some men suspected to be bandits.

This came 72 hours after some terrorists attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, killing about 40 people.

Several other church members were injured in the attack.

It was learnt that the gunmen were on motorcycles when they carried out the attack.

Another source said the gunmen also robbed some residents of the area before they left the scene.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident.

She, however, said it was a robbery case, adding that men of the command were already on the trail of the perpetrators.

