JUST IN: Three dead, 3 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway auto crash

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Three people have died while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident occurred before first AP turning of the highway in the early hours of Monday.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists.

According to her, the accident involved a Toyota Sienna with registration number, DKP 60 LG and a tanker.

Okpe disclosed that, the accident involved six persons, four male and two female adults.

She attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed and loss of control.

“The injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital for medical attention and the corpses of the dead were deposited at the same hospital morgue,” Okpe said.

