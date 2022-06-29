Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Three dead in multiple accident along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Three persons have been killed in a multiple accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday morning.

The accident involved a Micra car, marked, BDJ 257 XF, a truck with registration number, T 4916 LA and an unmarked truck.

The crash occurred around Mile 12 Market, at the Ogere axis of the highway.

The Public Education Officer for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to her, the accident involved seven persons, compromising one female adult and six male adults.

She explained that, while three persons lost their lives, the remaining persons were rescued unhurt.

“The suspected causes of the multiple crash were excessive speed and dangerous driving on the part of one of the trucks which was trying to negotiate a turning point and the other truck coming from Ibadan with high speed rammed into the vehicle.

“The corpses were deposited at FOS Ipara. The crash is obstructing the highway meanwhile traffic has been diverted and FRSC personnel are still on ground managing the situation and how to remove the obstruction away from the road,” Okpe said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Edo community mourns as matriarch passes on

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The people of 1st Federal Road, Benin City, Edo State capital are mourning the passing of a frontline community leader and matriarch, Mrs Esther Ogbewi (nee Evbonmwan), a.k.a Iye Osagie. The remains of Mrs Esther Ogbewi who died in August at the age of 95 in Benin City, Edo State, according to the burial arrangement, […]
Metro & Crime

Sunday Igboho visits Igangan after herdsmen’s attack

Posted on Author Reporter

    Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has visited Igangan one of the communities in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State. It was learnt that Igboho stormed the town on Monday evening to sympathise with the people and to see the level of destruction carried out by the gunmen who […]
Metro & Crime

Sunday Igboho escapes as gunmen attack Soka residence in Oyo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Some yet-to-identified people again attempted to attack Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Igboho), a Yoruba Freedom fighter at his Soka residence, Ibadan, in Oyo State. Mr Koiki Olayomi and Dapo Salami, have confirmed the futile attack on Chief Sunday Igboho. According to them, the attackers stormed the house around 1:30 am on Monday and attempted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica