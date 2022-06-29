JUST IN: Three dead in multiple accident along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Three persons have been killed in a multiple accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday morning.

The accident involved a Micra car, marked, BDJ 257 XF, a truck with registration number, T 4916 LA and an unmarked truck.

The crash occurred around Mile 12 Market, at the Ogere axis of the highway.

The Public Education Officer for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to her, the accident involved seven persons, compromising one female adult and six male adults.

She explained that, while three persons lost their lives, the remaining persons were rescued unhurt.

“The suspected causes of the multiple crash were excessive speed and dangerous driving on the part of one of the trucks which was trying to negotiate a turning point and the other truck coming from Ibadan with high speed rammed into the vehicle.

“The corpses were deposited at FOS Ipara. The crash is obstructing the highway meanwhile traffic has been diverted and FRSC personnel are still on ground managing the situation and how to remove the obstruction away from the road,” Okpe said.

