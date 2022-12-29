JUST IN: Three Killed As Explosion Rocks Kogi Ahead Of Buhari’s Visit

Three persons have been killed following an explosion in the Okene area of Kogi State.

According to Channels Television the incident happened on Thursday morning at the Oyinoyi’s Palace in Okenne Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming few hours to the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari to commission some projects in the North-Central state.

As at the time of filing this report, police operatives of the Anti-Bomb Unit were at the scene of the incident.

It is, however, not clear if the explosion was as a result of a bomb being detonated or a target attack at the President.

