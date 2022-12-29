News

JUST IN: Three Killed As Explosion Rocks Kogi Ahead Of Buhari’s Visit

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Three persons have been killed following an explosion in the Okene area of Kogi State.

According to Channels Television the incident happened on Thursday morning at the Oyinoyi’s Palace in Okenne Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming few hours to the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari to commission some projects in the North-Central state.

As at the time of filing this report, police operatives of the Anti-Bomb Unit were at the scene of the incident.

It is, however, not clear if the explosion was as a result of a bomb being detonated or a target attack at the President.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

We’ll resolve all internal differences before 2023 election-APC

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

The National Vice chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) North Central Zonal, Mu’azu Bawurikyau, has said the party will work hard to resolve all internal squabbles before the 2023 general election. He stated this while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after a meeting with state, council and ward executives in Lafia yesterday. According to […]
News

FG, Cross River set to build 1000 social housing units

Posted on Author Favour Egbuogu

The Federal Government in partnership with the Cross River State government is set to commence the construction of 1000 housing units to be spread across the three senatorial zones of the state. The social housing programme is under the National Social Housing Programme (NSHP) being promoted by the Economic Sustainability Committee in the office of […]
News

Lagos Tax Cooperative society hits 2000 membership with N1bn capital base

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

      The Lagos State Tax Administrative Cooperative Multi-purpose Society (TACMS) has said that its membership strength has increased to over 2,000 with over N1 billion financial capital base in five years after establishment of the society. The Cooperative Society has also received several requests recently from financial experts to join the cooperative society […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica