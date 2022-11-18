JUST IN: Three Nigerians shot dead in S’Africa

Top Stories

The Federal Government has revealed that three  Nigerians were shot and killed between November 14 and 17 in South Africa.

The Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg in a statement issued Friday morning said the killings of Nigerians in the Rainbow nation was as a result of  intra-community violence that has not been adequately managed

It said: “The Consulate General of Nigeria is saddened by the latest reports of killings of Nigerians in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

“Preliminary accounts indicate that three Nigerians were shot and killed between 14th and 17th November 2022 due to intra-community violence that has not been adequately managed. This is a source of grave concern to the Mission and well-meaning Nigerians.”

The Mission, however,  appealed for calm and restraint, while efforts were made by the High Commission, Consulate General and South African authorities to curb the violence.

The Mission also called on religious/traditional and community leaders to bring their spiritual and moral authority to bear on current efforts towards amicable resolution of the issues.

While commiserating with families of victims of the latest killings, the Consulate General appealed to members of the Nigerian community in Durban to eschew violence and any action that could lead to a degeneration of the current situation.

It also urged the community  to be law-abiding and refer all disputes to relevant law-enforcement agencies for assistance.

 

