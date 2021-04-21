Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Three policemen feared killed as armed men hit Enugu Police Station

A Divisional Police Station in Adani, in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State was on Wednesday morning attacked by gunmen.
This is coming barely 24 hours after a Police Zonal Headquarters, Zone 13 in Ukpo, Anambra State was also assaulted.
It was learnt that three policemen on duty were killed, while several others were injured during the attack in which the station was burnt.
Although the state police command confirmed the attack, it said the details would be made available later.
Reports reaching New Telegraph indicate that the attack on the police station started about 2:30 am and lasted till about 3:30 am.
When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, said: “Yes, there is a report of an attack on Adani Divisional Police station this early morning. However, the details of the incident are still sketchy.”

