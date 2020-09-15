JUST IN: Three ‘Yahoo boys’ fleeing police die in auto crash in Osun

Adeolu Adeyemo, Osogbo

Osogbo, the Osun State capital boiled Tuesday night following the killing of three suspected internal fraudsters by police operatives.

New telegraph learnt that, trouble started when the police men gave the alleged fraudsters a hot chase along Oba Adesoji Aderemi East bye pass in a bid to dispossess them of their laptops and get them arrested.

However, in the process, the vehicle in which the alleged yahoo boys occupied somersaulted costing them their lives, prompting the policemen to leave the scene of the accident hurriedly.

The development, however, irked the irate mob around the vicinity who went berserk and staged protest round the town to register their grievances over the situation.

Meanwhile, all efforts to get a response from the police proved abortive as the line of the command spokesperson was not going through at the time of filing this report.

Some of the area where the protesters combed were Alekuwodo Lameco and some other major parts in the town.

