JUST IN: Thugs attack #EndSARS protesters in Lagos

…as Keyamo loses driver to protest

Thugs armed with knives, matchets and guns have attacked peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Alausa, Ikeja, the Lagos state capital.
Recall that a similar event occurred in Abuja, yesterday as a group of pro-SARS protesters who are believed to be thugs attacked #EndSARS protesters at the berger junction of the city.
Unconfirmed reports on social media are blaming a high ranking Lagos politician as being the one who sponsored the hoodlums.
Meanwhile, the ongoing #EndSARS protest has claimed the driver of Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.
The Minister broke the news on Thursday.
He said the driver, Yohanna Shankuk, was knocked down in Abuja on Wednesday by a vehicle that took one-way to avoid advancing protesters.
The late Shankuk was on his way to Keyamo’s private office before the incident took place.
The incident was said to have occurred at Berger Roundabout, Abuja.
The bereaved Minister tweeted: “I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests. A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office.”

