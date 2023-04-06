News Top Stories

JUST-IN: Thugs Invade LP National Headquarter In Abuja

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

Suspected political hoodlums have reportedly invaded the national headquarters of the Labour Party, (LP) in Abuja.

This was disclosed on Thursday in a statement issued by the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

The LP national secretariat is located in the Utako district near the federal capital territory office of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Abure, who blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the attack, said the thugs destroyed doors and windows, prompting workers to flee for safety.

“A few minutes ago, the national headquarters of the Labour Party in Abuja witnessed a massive attack and was broken into by a detachment of the Nigerian Police and thugs believed to be working for the All Progressives Congress,” he said.

“The invaders who are armed reportedly pulled down the fences, burglaries, doors, and windows to have access to our Secretariat and in the process sacked workers and party members who were at the Secretariat.
“Though, I was out of town information has it that the agenda of the invaders was to inaugurate an illegitimate executive which has been chosen for them by their sponsors.
“Only yesterday, our presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi through the presidential campaign council alerted Nigerians of a plot to hound him out of the country over APC’s covert plot in collaboration with some security agents to frame him up allegedly on matters bothering on treason.”

