JUST-IN: Thugs Invade LP National Headquarter In Abuja

Suspected political hoodlums have reportedly invaded the national headquarters of the Labour Party, (LP) in Abuja.
This was disclosed on Thursday in a statement issued by the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.
The LP national secretariat is located in the Utako district near the federal capital territory office of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ).
Abure, who blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the attack, said the thugs destroyed doors and windows, prompting workers to flee for safety.
“A few minutes ago, the national headquarters of the Labour Party in Abuja witnessed a massive attack and was broken into by a detachment of the Nigerian Police and thugs believed to be working for the All Progressives Congress,” he said.