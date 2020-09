Some persons suspected to be thugs have invaded the Ondo State House of Assembly Complex in Akure, the state capital.

The thugs, it was learnt converged on the Assembly to prevent the three suspended lawmakers reinstated by an Akure High Court judgement from gaining access to the Complex.

According to ait.live, the thugs who are suspected to be road transport workers are stationed at strategic locations around the Assembly Complex.

