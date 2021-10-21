JUST IN: Tight security as Nnamdi Kanu Arrives Abuja Court

The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja amidst tight security.

He was brought to the Court on a black Sports Utility Vehicles at about 8am, although sitting had yet to commence as of the time of this report.

Journalists, lawyers and staff of the FHC were barred from entering the Court premises.

From Transcorp Hilton through the Ministry of Justice and Abia House, security was beefed up with the large presence of a combined team of Police, Army, Department of State Services operatives.

During the last proceedings, journalists and lawyers were manhandled, while Kanu who is being held by the DSS was not brought to court, a development that was blamed on “logistical issues” by the prosecuting lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar.

Last week, the Federal Government slammed an amended seven-count charge against Kanu, while the FHC issued a hearing notice for Thursday, October 21.

Kanu is being tried before Justice Binta Nyako over charges of treasonable felony and terrorism.

