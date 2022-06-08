Top Stories

JUST IN: Tinubu coasts to victory, scores over 50% votes

…as Osinbajo’s campaign spokesman congratulates former gov

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has obtained over 50 per cent of the total votes cast in the ongoing presidential primary of the party in Abuja.

Tinubu currently leads with over 1149 votes after votes in 27th boxes were sorted.

His closest contenders, Rotimi Amaechi and Yemi Osinbajo, who got 238 and 177 votes respectively.

The winner is expected to be declared in a shortwhile.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Yemi Osinbajo Campaign Organisation, Mr Richard Akinnola, has congratulated Tinubu.

Akinnola, who made the disclosure in a post on his Facebook page, said: “Congratulations, Asiwaju Tinubu, the presumed winner of the primaries.

“In any contest, there must be a winner. However, I’m very proud of my choice of support in the person of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

“I have no iota of regret over my support for him. It was a privilege to play a pivotal role for him during the process. I would gladly do it over and over again. It’s a matter of conviction.

“And for all our supporters and other volunteers who worked assiduously, day and night on the PYO project, God bless you all. I’m so proud of all of you.

“As l often say, God rules in the affairs of men and He has a purpose for what just happened.

“Understandably, many of you are dispirited and downcast but do not let your heart be troubled. There must be a reason God allowed this. It may not be manifest to us now but later as He is all knowing.

“I’m unfazed, unbowed and proud of PYO. Our supporters, abeg, make una shake it off. No be say person die, Life goes on. No yawa,” he wrote.

 

News Top Stories

Buhari gives teachers lifeline

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

PRegina Otokpa Abuja   resident Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled robust policies to boost the teaching profession in Nigeria. As a first step, the president has approved a special salary scale for basic and secondary school teachers, increased retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65, and the number of service years from 35 to 40. […]
News Top Stories

Dariye, Nyame's Pardon: Your criticism not justified, Presidency slams Wike

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, ABUJA

The Federal Government has slammed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over his criticism of the decision of the National Council of States (NCS) granting pardon to two former governors jailed for corruption.   The beneficiaries of the state pardon, namely, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, were former governors of Plateau State and Taraba State […]
News Top Stories

Mixed fortunes trail continuous voters registration across states

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Clement James, Dominic Adewole, Olufemi Adediran, Clement

Mixed reactions are currently trailing the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise organised by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. While some Nigerians are enthusiastic about getting registered so that they could participate in the forthcoming general elections in 2023, there seems […]

