JUST IN: Tinubu coasts to victory, scores over 50% votes

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has obtained over 50 per cent of the total votes cast in the ongoing presidential primary of the party in Abuja.

Tinubu currently leads with over 1149 votes after votes in 27th boxes were sorted.

His closest contenders, Rotimi Amaechi and Yemi Osinbajo, who got 238 and 177 votes respectively.

The winner is expected to be declared in a shortwhile.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Yemi Osinbajo Campaign Organisation, Mr Richard Akinnola, has congratulated Tinubu.

Akinnola, who made the disclosure in a post on his Facebook page, said: “Congratulations, Asiwaju Tinubu, the presumed winner of the primaries.

“In any contest, there must be a winner. However, I’m very proud of my choice of support in the person of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

“I have no iota of regret over my support for him. It was a privilege to play a pivotal role for him during the process. I would gladly do it over and over again. It’s a matter of conviction.

“And for all our supporters and other volunteers who worked assiduously, day and night on the PYO project, God bless you all. I’m so proud of all of you.

“As l often say, God rules in the affairs of men and He has a purpose for what just happened.

“Understandably, many of you are dispirited and downcast but do not let your heart be troubled. There must be a reason God allowed this. It may not be manifest to us now but later as He is all knowing.

“I’m unfazed, unbowed and proud of PYO. Our supporters, abeg, make una shake it off. No be say person die, Life goes on. No yawa,” he wrote.

