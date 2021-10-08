JUST IN: Tinubu finally returns to Nigeria from UK

Top Stories

Tinubu finally returns to Nigeria from UK

Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State governor, has returned to Nigeria on Friday — after spending months overseas receiving treatment.

It was learnt that among those at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to meet Tinubu was the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and a few APC stalwarts.

