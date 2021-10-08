JUST IN: Tinubu finally returns to Nigeria from UK

Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State governor, has returned to Nigeria on Friday — after spending months overseas receiving treatment.

It was learnt that among those at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to meet Tinubu was the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and a few APC stalwarts.

