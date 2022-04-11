JUST IN: Tinubu in closed door meeting with 14 APC governors 

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is presently holding a closed door meeting with no fewer than 14 APC governors.

The meeting, Prompt News Online learnt is aimed at selling his candidature to the governors who are key stakeholders as the party prepares to choose its presidential candidate.

Among those at the meeting are Kaduna Governors Nasir El-Rufai, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also attending the meeting are Kwara State Governor Abdulrazaq, who reportedly flew in from the United Kingdom this morning, Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong among others.

Also in the race to occupy Nigeria’s presidency in 2023 from APC are: Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi.

Tunde Rahman, Media Aide to Asiwaju Tinubu, announced the meeting via his twitter hnadle @tunderahmanu “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presently at a meeting with APC Governors in Abuja.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, met with 10 APC Governors on Sunday, ahead of his formal declaration to contest for presidency via video this (Monday) morning.

