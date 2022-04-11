Top Stories

JUST IN: Tinubu in closed door meeting with 14 APC governors 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is presently holding a closed door meeting with no fewer than 14 APC governors.

The meeting, Prompt News Online learnt is aimed at selling his candidature to the governors who are key stakeholders as the party prepares to choose its presidential candidate.

Among those at the meeting are Kaduna Governors Nasir El-Rufai, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also attending the meeting are Kwara State Governor Abdulrazaq, who reportedly flew in from the United Kingdom this morning,  Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong among others.

Also in the race to occupy Nigeria’s presidency in 2023 from APC are: Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi.

Tunde Rahman, Media Aide to Asiwaju Tinubu, announced the meeting via his twitter hnadle @tunderahmanu “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presently at a meeting with APC Governors in Abuja.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, met with 10 APC Governors on Sunday, ahead of his formal declaration to contest for presidency via video this (Monday) morning.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria needs mercenaries to defeat Boko Haram –Gov

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Lawrence Olaoye

Onwuka Nzeshi and Lawrence Olaoye   Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has asked the Federal Government to consider the recruitment of foreign mercenaries to help in tackling the worsening insecurity challenge posed by Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East.   Zulum made the suggestion when he received a Federal Government delegation that visited […]
News Top Stories

Meet IGR targets or get sanctioned, President warns MDAs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has warned heads of all revenue generating agencies in the country to meet the revenue projections in the 2021 Budget or get sanctioned. The President gave this warning yesterday at a ceremony held in the Presidential Villa where he signed the 2021 Appropriation Act passed by the National Assembly into law. Buhari, […]
News Top Stories

Exchange rate artificially low, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA

There are strong indications that government is seriously considering allowing the naira reflect the realities of the market. The national currency is changing for N411/$ at the official side of the market but N565/$ at the parallel market, which many believe is reflect of the true value.   Speaking at the midterm retreat of President […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica