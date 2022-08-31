Top Stories

JUST IN: Tinubu in late night meeting with Jonathan

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday night, paid a visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja.

The meeting, which was held behind closed doors at Jonathan’s residence, was in continuation of the former Lagos State governor’s
nationwide consultation with critical stakeholders.

Tinubu, who was accompanied by his running mate, Senator Kashim Shetimma, led a delegation of five APC governors. They included the Governor of Plateau State and Director-General of his Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong; his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun; Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawale; Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Although details of their meeting were not made public, a source in Tinubu’s camp said that the visit was an extension of the APC National Leader’s consultation with major stakeholders in the polity ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“His visit to Jonathan shouldn’t come to anyone as a surprise. Tinubu holds no grudges with any political leader whether within the party or in the opposition,” he said.

The source also noted that the former president was elated to see them and open to consultation on the APC presidential candidate’s ambition.

Tinubu’s closed-door meeting with Jonathan was coming on the heels of his earlier visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta and last week’s meeting with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in London.

 

