Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently meeting at the Lagos House, Marina, Lagos.

In attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Governors of Lagos, Ogun , Osun , Minister of Works Babatunde Fashola and a host of others

At stake is the 2023 General election and other political issues according to information reaching New Telegraph.

More details later…

