JUST IN: Tinubu picks Kabir Masari as running mate

In a bid to beat the deadline by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the submission of names for the 2023 general election, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has picked and submitted the name of Katsina State born Kabir Ibrahim Masari, a member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the party as his running mate.

It was, however, learnt that the selection stands as an interim measure as Masari will be substituted on or before August when the substantive Vice Presidential Candidate of the party emerges from the ongoing rounds of consultations on the matter.

The submission of the name of Masari is to beat the Friday June 17, 2022 deadline stipulated by INEC.

Tinubu, had despite initial hurdles, on Wednesday, June 8, clinched the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election. 23 aspirants picked forms for the contest, while 22 participated. One of the aspirants, Emeka Nwajiuba, did not participate.

Tinubu polled a total 1,271 votes to beat former governor of Rivers State and immediate past Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to the second position with 316 votes.

