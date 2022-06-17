Top Stories

JUST IN: Tinubu picks Kabir Masari as running mate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

In a bid to beat the deadline by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the submission of names for the 2023 general election, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has picked and submitted the name of Katsina State born Kabir Ibrahim Masari, a member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the party as his running mate.

It was, however, learnt that the selection stands as an interim measure as Masari will be substituted on or before August when the substantive Vice Presidential Candidate of the party emerges from the ongoing rounds of consultations on the matter.

The submission of the name of Masari is to beat the Friday June 17, 2022 deadline stipulated by INEC.

Tinubu, had despite initial hurdles, on Wednesday, June 8, clinched the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election. 23 aspirants picked forms for the contest, while 22 participated. One of the aspirants, Emeka Nwajiuba, did not participate.

Tinubu polled a total 1,271 votes to beat former governor of Rivers State and immediate past Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to the second position with 316 votes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FEC approves N44.5bn for water, roads in 10 states, FCT

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N44.5 billion for rehabilitation of roads in 10 states – Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Nasarawa, Lagos, Ogun, Kogi, Edo, Yobe and Delta and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).   The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, according to the Minister of Works and Housing, […]
News Top Stories

CBN sacks First Bank, FBN Holdings’ directors

Posted on Author Tony Chukwuyem and Abdulwahab Isa

Reinstates Adeduntan as MD, Shobo DMD Appoints new board members To preserve depositors and shareholders’ confidence as well as stabilise First Bank Plc in the face recent boardroom tussle, the Central Bank of Nigeria, yesterday, directed immediate sack of all directors of FBN Limited and FBN Holdings Plc, as well as the reinstatement of the […]
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze condemns invasion of Justice Odili’s residence, demands probe

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned the invasion of the residence of Supreme Court Justice Mary Odili in Abuja by security forces. Ohanaeze in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, yesterday described the invasion, which took place Friday night, as “a foul miasma”.   The statement reads, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica