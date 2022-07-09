Top Stories

JUST IN: Tinubu Returns From France 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has returned from France.

Sharing some photos in the early hours of Saturday on his official account on Facebook, the candidate captioned them saying, “Grateful to Almighty Allah for journey mercies. Hitting the ground running, straight back to work! #BAT23”

Tinubu travelled to France on June 27.

 

