JUST IN: Tinubu returns to Nigeria after 12-day trip to UK

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria.

Tinubu, who left the country on September 24, returned on Thursday touching down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

The last time he was seen attending a public event physically was on September 22, when he met with members of the Pentecostal bishops’ forum in Abuja.

During his time away, there had been concerns over his whereabouts, especially after he missed the signing of the peace accord for the 2023 elections.

More to follow…

