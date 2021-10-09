JUST IN: Tinubu Speaks On Three-Month Medical Trip, Says He’s Fully Healed

Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has spoken about his three-month medical trip to the United States and the recuperation period in London.

Tinubu had undergone knee surgery at the John Hopkins University Hospital in Maryland, the United States said his recuperation has been without complication and ahead of the schedule by the attending surgeon.

Speaking through a statement signed by his media office, Asiwaju as he is fondly called thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for taking the time to visit him in London.

He added that contrary to unfounded rumour, he underwent no other surgical procedures and contemplates none in the future.

The statement read in part: “His recuperation has been without complication and ahead of the schedule by the attending surgeon.

“He has returned fully healed from the knee surgery and fully committed to doing his modest part of advancing the cause of progressive democratic good governance throughout our beloved nation.

“Asiwaju, first and foremost, would like to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for taking the time to visit him in London to express his wishes for a speedy recovery from the knee operation.

“He thanks House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, governors, party leaders, members of Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly and indeed many others who called on him in London to wish him well.

“He is also not forgetting others who would have loved to visit him but couldn’t make it and his numerous friends, associates, supporters and well-wishers who have been with him in prayers and supplications to Allah.

“Asiwaju Tinubu thanks you all.”

