There are indications that the All Progressives Congress (APC) may punish the Lagos strongman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his outburst in Ogun on Thursday in which he said without him Muhammadu Buhari would not have won the 2015 election.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said Tinubu may face sanctions for his outburst in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital while meeting with delegates.

Tinubu at the session with the party faithful which had Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun in attendance narrated how he laboured to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence as the APC presidential candidate in 2014.

Tinubu lamented that seven years after, he has been shortchanged.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday at the party’s National Secretariat, Senator Adamu said the former Lagos State Governor insulted President Muhammadu Buhari and described that his action as unbecoming and insulting.

He did not, however, elaborate on the nature of the sanction awaiting Tinubu.

