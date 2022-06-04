Top Stories

JUST IN: Tinubu to be sanctioned for insulting Buhari – Adamu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

There are indications that the All Progressives Congress (APC) may punish the Lagos strongman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his outburst in Ogun on Thursday in which he said without him Muhammadu Buhari would not have won the 2015  election.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said  Tinubu may face sanctions for his outburst in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital while meeting with delegates.

Tinubu at the session with the party faithful which had Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun in attendance narrated how he laboured to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence as the APC presidential candidate in 2014.

Tinubu lamented that seven years after, he has been shortchanged.

Speaking with journalists on Saturday at the party’s National Secretariat, Senator Adamu said the former Lagos State Governor insulted President Muhammadu Buhari and described that his action as unbecoming and insulting.

He did not, however, elaborate on the nature of the sanction awaiting Tinubu.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

20 UITH doctors contract COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

At least 20 doctors have been infected with COVID-19 at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH). President of UITH chapter of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Dr Badmus Habeeb, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. He said that members of the […]
News Top Stories

CAMA 2020, Fulani agenda –Ogedengbe, Kaze, others

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa, Baba Negedu, Musa Pam, Isioma Madike

As controversy continues to rage over the amended Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020), some notable Nigerians, mainly Christian clerics, have implied that the new law is a surreptitious agenda, which is meant to foist a northern ethnic dominance on the populace. Prominent among those who hold the view that CAMA may have been […]
News Top Stories

FMBN: BPE misses recapitalisation deadline

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…blames failure on Ministry of Housing ‘Blueprint not ready The much-anticipated recapitalisation of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) to N500 billion may not kick in on time as envisaged. New Telegraph findings showed that the blueprint expected to be submitted by the Bureau of Pubic Enterprises (BPE) in June is not ready. An industry […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica