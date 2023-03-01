2023 Elections Top Stories

JUST-IN: Tinubu Visits Buhari After Receiving Certificate Of Return From INEC

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in Daura, Katsina State where he is meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu flew in from Abuja a few hours after he was presented with a Certificate of Return (CoR) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recall that President Buhari, while casting his vote on Saturday at polling unit 003, Sarkin Yara Ward A, Daura Local Government Area had openly displayed his ballot papers, indicating that he did not betray his party member and presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu was accompanied on the visit to meet with President Buhari in Daura by the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, Governors of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, Zamfara, Bello Muhammad, amongst others.

Tinubu has declared the President-elect in the early hours of Wednesday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) having defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting with the President is probably hinged on the need to pay homage to the outgoing President for the support he received during the electioneering process.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

