JUST IN: Tony Momoh is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Prince Tony Momoh is dead.
Prince Momoh was a veteran journalist, politician and a former Minister of Information and Culture (1986–1990) during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.
More details later…

