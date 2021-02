JUST IN: Tony Momoh is dead

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N87.53 billion for the construction of roads in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and others in Oyo, Kwara, Nasarawa and Benue states. Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, the FCT Minister, Muhammed Bello, said the contract for the roads in the territory […]

It is a tradition for many people, companies and families across the world to make projections of what they expect or want to achieve in each unfolding year. As they made it into 2021, projections are being made and prayers offered at different religious altars to enable them to achieve greater feat in the New […]

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong, have tested negative for coronavirus. After coming out of isolation, Sanwo-Olu warned Lagosians to be extracareful and do everything possible to avoid having COVID-19 experience. The governor said it would be wrong for the people to erroneously assume they have malaria […]

