News

JUST IN: Tonye Cole emerges APC consensus guber candidate in Rivers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Former group Executive Director of Sahara Grouo, Tonye Cole has emerged as the consensus governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

Cole emerged the consensus candidate after a meeting by party leaders, late Friday night.

All 10 apsirants from the Riverine region of the state were in attendance at the meeting.

Sources said the Minister of Transportation Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi was also in attendance at the meeting.

Tonye Cole is believed to be a close ally to the minister of transportation.

He was chosen as the consensus candidate of the party in 2019 governorship election before the court judgement that ordered that APC be removed from the ballot.

The latest decision by the party leader is said to be upsetting some party members who have accused the minister of transportation of ”imposing” the candidate on them.

But a source, who was part of the meeting, explained that the decision was taken by party leaders in the absence of the Minister of Transportation.

According to the source: “The decision has just been made for Tonye Cole to fly the flag. It was not made by the minister. It was made by the leaders of the party.

“The 10 aspirants, plus two new names that also indicated interest were asked to step out, while all of the leaders, minus the minister then sat and deliberated. We were just called back along with the minister to be given their decision.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

2023: I’m the most experienced to lead Nigeria – Saraki

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Former Senate President and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki, has said that his experience as a legislator and governor would give him the leverage to find solutions to various challenges facing the nation if elected in 2023. Also, Saraki said the North Central geo-political zone where he comes from […]
News

HK police charge former aircrew over COVID-19 rules

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hong Kong police say two former flight attendants have been arrested and charged for allegedly breaking the city’s coronavirus restrictions. Police said the two had “conducted unnecessary activities” when they should have been in home isolation, reports the BBC. They both later tested positive for the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The airline they worked for […]
News

An applause for C’River cyclists

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bishop Emnah Isong, Chairman, Cross River Anti-tax Agency, has lauded cyclists in the state for reciprocating government’s anti-tax policy by embarking on fixing bad spots and potholes in some streets in Calabar metropolis. The cyclists on Monday had troopped out to fix the bad spots as a way of appreciating the state government’s tax exemption […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica