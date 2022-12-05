JUST IN: Total Sukuk bond issuance hits N742.557bn

*November tranche records N130 bn oversubscription -DMO

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The Debt Management Office (DMO) on Monday confirmed that, the latest Sukuk N100 billion bond offer it put out on behalf of Federal Government’s recorded oversubscription in excess of N30 billion.

The government debt agency, which confirmed subscription result in a statement posted on its website on Monday, said the oversubscription offer result attests to investors’ confidence in the use and impact of Sukuk in the construction and rehabilitation of road infrastructure across the country.

“The Debt Management Office (DMO) is pleased to inform the public of the successful conclusion of the Issuance of N100 Billion Sovereign Al ’Ijarah Sukuk. The Offer for N100 billion opened on November 21, 2022 and was supported by wide public sensitisation to encourage subscription from diverse investors, particularly the retail investors.

“The initial offer size of N100 billion was upsized to N130 billion due to the over 165% subscription level. The Sukuk was issued at a Rental Rate of 15.64% per annum. This brings the total Sovereign Sukuk Issuance to N742.557 billion as at date.

“The level of subscription is evidence of investors’ confidence in the use and impact of Sukuk in the construction and rehabilitation of road infrastructure across the country.

“The proceeds of the 2022 Sovereign Sukuk, like the previous Sukuk Issue Proceeds, will be used solely for the construction and rehabilitation of key road projects through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Federal Capital Territory Administration,” DMO explained in the statement.

