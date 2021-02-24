JUST IN: Town Union Vice Chairman shot dead, houses burnt in Enugu community

Metro & Crime

The Town Union Vice Chairman of  Oruku, in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, Chief Samuel Ani has been shot dead.
He was killed Wednesday morning by unidentified gunmen.
Over 77 buildings have reportedly been burnt in a renewed crisis which has also claimed the life of Oruku traditional ruler Igwe Emmanuel MBA.
Oruku, one of the troubled communities in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State has been engulfed in a fresh round of crisis after the traditional ruler, Igwe Emmanuel Chidiebere Mbah was shot and killed by gunmen.
He was shot while addressing members of his community during their annual meeting on December 26, 2020.
His murder, in which some members of the community were fingered, sparked off a chain of crisis leading to the burning of over 77 houses and the only market in the community.
It was learnt that since then, frequent shootings have been going on in the community despite a detachment of policemen stationed their to forestall further killings and burning of houses.
A community leader, Mr Agozie Anih who spoke to reporters said Chief Ani was shot and killed Wednesday morning.
He said: “There was heavy shooting through the night. Police deployed to maintain peace was nowhere to be found.
“This morning Chief Samuel Ani of Oruku caretaker committee was shot and killed in his home.”
The Chairman Neighborhood watch group, Mr Emmanuel Ndubuisi Ani confirmed the killing of Chief Ani, saying: “The same people who conspired to kill our monarch, burnt our houses have also killed the Vice Chairman, Oruku Caretaker Committee setup by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.
“As I am speaking with you, we are taking his body to the mortuary in Enugu State capital.”
When contacted on telephone the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said that he will find out what exactly happened.

