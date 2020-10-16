JUST IN: Trailer runs into #EndSARS protesters’ cars at Lekki Toll Plaza

An articulated truck belonging to PHCN reportedly rammed into #EndSARS protesters on Friday morning destroying their cars in the process.

According to one of the protesters, the trailer which is believed to have been driven by thugs ran into the cars in an attempt to use the Lekki toll which the protesters have blocked for days.

This comes a day after armed thugs attacked the peaceful protesters at Alausa area of the state.

The protesters accused the state government and chairman of NURTW of sponsoring the thugs a claimed which both parties have denied.

