JUST-IN: Tribunal Grants INEC’s Request To Configure BVAS

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja has granted the application by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is used for the presidential election.

The court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel of Justices on Wednesday, held that stopping the electoral body from reconfiguring the BVAS would adversely affect the impending Governorship and State Assembly elections.

It dismissed objections that the Labour Party, LP, and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, raised against INEC’s application.

Details shortly…..

