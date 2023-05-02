JUST-IN: Troops Rescue Pregnant Chibok Schoolgirl

One of the abducted Chibok school girls was reportedly rescued by the 114 troops Task Force Battalion, Bita in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The 26-year-old Hauwa Martha is from Kibaku in Jila, Chibok Local Government Area of the state.

Hauwa is on serial number 2 in the abducted Chibok schoolgirl’s list since April 14, 2014, and was rescued on April 21, 2023, with her three-year-old baby by the troops during operations at Lagara.

The development was, however, confirmed by a source who spoke to newsmen and Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region.

The source said, “While in captivity, Martha got married in Gulukos to one Salman, a cameraman to the late terrorist’s leader, Abubakar Shekau.

“Salman later died in Lake Chad. Thereafter, the victim got married again to one Mallam Muhammad in Gobara and had two children for him. Mallam Muhammad, her second husband, was also killed in Ukuba terrorist enclave in Sambisa forest during clashes between JAS and ISWAP.

“Since her rescue, Martha, who is about eight months pregnant, has undergone medical examination with her baby.

“Having been adequately resuscitated, Martha and her baby, Fatima, will be as usual, handed over to the Borno State government for further management.”

In a related development, troops of Sector 3 MNJTF, have arrested 19 suspected Boko Haram members and recovered several weapons from their hideouts in the North-East of Borno State.

The terrorists were intercepted and arrested on April 29 at Kangori village, about 17km West of Damasak, during intensified patrols, raids, and mop-up operations by the troops of Operation Desert/Lake Sanity II, at the Bulabulin general area.

It was further learned that the troops also recovered some IEDs-making equipment, and six AK-47 magazines among other weapons. The troops also burnt down some of their hamlets.