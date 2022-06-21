Top Stories

JUST IN: Troops rescue two Chibok girls eight years after

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Two of the remaining Chibok girls abducted over eight years ago, have returned home

Hauwa Dauda and Mary Joseph were rescued by the military troops of Operation Hadin Kai after their escape from Boko Haram camp.

Both ladies; now in their late 20s, now have sons.

On April 14, 2014, over 200 schoolgirls were abducted when insurgents attacked the Government Girls’ Secondary School (GGSS) in Chibok, Borno State.

The abduction of the girls in 2014 was followed by a global outcry that birthed the #BringBackOurGirls movement.

Hauwa, who hails from Mbalala in Askira Uba LGA of Borno State, was rescued alongside her one-year-old child at Ngazua village in Bama LGA of the state.

It was learnt that Hauwa was forcefully married to one Munzur, six years ago.

According to Hauwa, she escaped when the Nigerian Army raided a camp where she was kept with Munzur, who died during the military operation.

For Mary Dauda, she was rescued by troops with her one-year-old son, Ayuba, in the general area of Gava in Gwoza LGA, Borno.

Mary, who is said to hail from Rumingo in Chibok LGA of Borno State, was about 19 years old at the time of her abduction.

According to Mary, the father of her child was killed alongside about 40 others in May 2022, in an air strike by troops of operation Hadin Kai at Sabil Huda camp in Sambisa forest.

The two rescued victims were numbered 18 and 46 on the list of the abducted Chibok students published by the state government.

The two rescued victims and their babies are currently at a military medical facility in Maiduguri.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG already paid N9.2bn for doctors’ insurance -Ngige

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

…says we’re surprised NARD still embarked on strike Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, has said that the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) reneged on the agreement it reached with the Federal Government by embarking on a nationwide strike. Ngige stated this during “Politics Today,” aired by Channels Television on Friday […]
News Top Stories

NMA to FG: Protect doctors while battling COVID-19

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on the Federal Government and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration to put necessary measures in place to protect doctors from getting infected with coronavirus while discharging their duties.   FCT chairman of NMA, Dr. Enema Amodu, who raised concerns over the sensationalism attached to its recent disclosure that […]
News Top Stories

Edo Poll: Abdulsalami, observers hail INEC, security agencies

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Onyekachi Eze and Emmanuel Onani

For the first time in a long while, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies have become the toast of a cross section of Nigerians, following the peaceful conduct of last Saturday’s governorship election which took place in Edo State.   Prominent Nigerians, yesterday, eulogised the election […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica