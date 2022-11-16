JUST IN: Trump announces 2024 presidential bid

Top Stories

Trump announces 2024 presidential bid

Former US President, Donald Trump says he plans to run for the US presidency in 2024, vowing “America’s comeback starts right now”.

He addressed supporters in an hour-long speech at his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.

The former president has a massive campaign war chest and remains popular with the Republican base, reports the BBC.

But he has been blamed for the Republicans’ disappointing performance in the midterm elections, with a predicted “red wave” failing to materialise.

To run for president, Trump would have to win the Republican Party’s nomination – but others are expected to compete for it.

Republicans are also on the cusp of taking a majority in the House of Representatives, though it will be a narrow one.

Midterm voters by and large rejected candidates who backed Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in 2020, and many of his high-profile picks for office struggled or lost outright.

Last week Trump lashed out at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – a rising Republican star who is also expected to run for the party’s 2024 nomination.

 

