Top Stories

JUST IN: Trump breaks silence, slams Democrats’ latest impeachment attempt

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

As he left the White House to travel to the US-Mexico border, President Donald Trump spoke to reporters about the latest drama in Washington.
“We want no violence,” he told reporters.
He went on to condemn the Democrats’ latest effort to impeach him over claims that he attempted to incite a violent insurrection against the US government last week.
Impeachment, Trump says, is a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics”.
“I think it’s causing tremendous anger,” he adds.
Meanwhile, in the days since the deadly Capitol assault, there has been virtual silence from Trump. His Twitter account – his preferred mode of communication – was permanently suspended last Friday, and he has not made any public media appearances to address the violence.
He has, however, made some comments in a private conversation with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
In that conversation, as reported by various US media outlets including BBC partner CBS News, Trump admitted he was at least partially to blame for what transpired at the Capitol last Wednesday.
But, according to an account of the call recounted to Axios, Trump also blamed a movement of left-wing activists, known as Antifa, for storming the Capitol – an allegation for which there is no evidence.
Citing two sources, Axios reported that McCarthy would have none of it, telling the president: “It’s not Antifa, it’s MAGA [Trump’s supporters]. I know. I was there.”
McCarthy is opposed to the Democratic effort to impeach Trump, but he is facing pressure within the Republican party to hold the president to account for his role in the Capitol riots.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari endorses registration of new APC members

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…as Buni debunks tenure elongation allegation President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the registration of new members for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He gave the approval yesterday when the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, led by its Acting Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mr. Mai Mala Buni, submitted the timetable for party registration […]
Arts & Entertainments Health News Top Stories

Coffee can reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said caffeine could reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease in people who have a gene mutation associated with the movement disorder.   These are the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘Neurology’. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. Symptoms start gradually, […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves $1.9bn rail line project to Niger Republic

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Customs gets N549.3m for laptops NDDC forensic auditors to receive N745.2m The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $1.959,744,723.71 for the construction of rail lines from Katsina State to Maradi in neighbouring Niger Republic. Briefing newsmen after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, told newsmen that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica