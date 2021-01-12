JUST IN: Trump breaks silence, slams Democrats’ latest impeachment attempt

As he left the White House to travel to the US-Mexico border, President Donald Trump spoke to reporters about the latest drama in Washington.

“We want no violence,” he told reporters.

He went on to condemn the Democrats’ latest effort to impeach him over claims that he attempted to incite a violent insurrection against the US government last week.

Impeachment, Trump says, is a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics”.

“I think it’s causing tremendous anger,” he adds.

Meanwhile, in the days since the deadly Capitol assault, there has been virtual silence from Trump. His Twitter account – his preferred mode of communication – was permanently suspended last Friday, and he has not made any public media appearances to address the violence.

He has, however, made some comments in a private conversation with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

In that conversation, as reported by various US media outlets including BBC partner CBS News, Trump admitted he was at least partially to blame for what transpired at the Capitol last Wednesday.

But, according to an account of the call recounted to Axios, Trump also blamed a movement of left-wing activists, known as Antifa, for storming the Capitol – an allegation for which there is no evidence.

Citing two sources, Axios reported that McCarthy would have none of it, telling the president: “It’s not Antifa, it’s MAGA [Trump’s supporters]. I know. I was there.”

McCarthy is opposed to the Democratic effort to impeach Trump, but he is facing pressure within the Republican party to hold the president to account for his role in the Capitol riots.

