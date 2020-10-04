Top Stories

JUST IN: Trump briefly leaves hospital to greet supporters

US President Donald Trump has paid a surprise visit to supporters outside the hospital where he is being treated for the coronavirus.
The 74-year-old briefly left Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland on Sunday and was seen sitting in a black vehicle, wearing a mask as he waved to people waiting by the roadside, reports Sky News.
Sky’s correspondent Sally Lockwood, who was there, said there had been a “mini rally growing outside the front of the hospital – he can hear them if he can’t see them from his hospital suite, I’m sure – it has been non-stop all day”.
She said the crowd “went wild” as Trump was driven along the road before making a u-turn and continuing to wave at supporters and reporters as he came back.
“He looked like he was enjoying himself and his fans were impressed with the sight of the president,” she said.

