JUST IN: Trump cleared of inciting mob to attack US Capitol

Former President Donald Trump has been acquitted by the Senate on the charge of inciting the January 6 riot, reports the BBC
Related Articles
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu: I was traumatised by destruction level in Lagos
…relaxes curfew from 8am to 6pm Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said he was traumatised seeing the level of destruction that took place in the state on Wednesday and Thursday as a result of the #EndSARS protests. Sanwo-Olu, who also relaxed the curfew from 8am to 6pm in the state, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Banks garner N28.8trn customer deposits in nine months
Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country saw a significant increase in customer deposits in the first nine months of this year, 9M 2020 results released by the lenders show. New Telegraph’s analysis of 11 lenders’ 9M 2020 financial statements, for instance, shows that they grew their total customer […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NNPC: How we stopped $125m payment to syndicate
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in collaboration with officials of the Federal Government has saved Nigeria from losing a whooping sum of $125 million to an international crime syndicate led by one Messrs. Ramirez and Mr. Jose Salazar Tinajero and their company, Samano SA DE CV. The refusal of the NNPC to stop FG […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)