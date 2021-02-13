Top Stories

JUST IN: Trump cleared of inciting mob to attack US Capitol

Former President Donald Trump has been acquitted by the Senate on the charge of inciting the January 6 riot, reports the BBC

News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu: I was traumatised by destruction level in Lagos

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, Muritala Ayinla, Okey Maduforo, Philip Nyam, Cephas Iorhemen, Adewale Momoh and Musa Pam

…relaxes curfew from 8am to 6pm     Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said he was traumatised seeing the level of destruction that took place in the state on Wednesday and Thursday as a result of the #EndSARS protests.   Sanwo-Olu, who also relaxed the curfew from 8am to 6pm in the state, […]
News Top Stories

Banks garner N28.8trn customer deposits in nine months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country saw a significant increase in customer deposits in the first nine months of  this year, 9M 2020 results released by the lenders show.   New Telegraph’s analysis of 11 lenders’ 9M 2020 financial statements, for instance, shows that they grew their total customer […]
News Top Stories

NNPC: How we stopped $125m payment to syndicate

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in collaboration with officials of the Federal Government has saved Nigeria from losing a whooping sum of $125 million to an international crime syndicate led by one Messrs. Ramirez and Mr. Jose Salazar Tinajero and their company, Samano SA DE CV. The refusal of the NNPC to stop FG […]

