JUST IN: Trump finally agrees to hand over to Biden, still insists election rigged

Trump finally agrees to hand over to Biden, still insists election rigged

US President Donald Trump has finally agreed to hand over to Joe Biden after the congress ratified the president-elect’s victory in the election.
Trump came his closest yet to admitting election defeat in a statement issued after the congress concluded the ratification.
He, however, insisted that he disagrees with the outcome of the election, even without any evidence of fraud.
The statement read: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted.
“While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again.”
Biden won the November 3 election with 81,283,098 votes after flipping some Republican strongholds, leaving Trump with 74,222,958 votes.
On December 14, the electoral college voted just as the states’ ballot went, handing Biden the 306 votes while Trump got 232 votes.
But despite numerous losses in the courts where he sought to overturn the election outcome without any evidence of fraud, Trump insisted that he defeated Biden with “a landslide”.
He had also claimed the election is the “most fraudulent” in US history and “worse than that of third world countries”.
But even some of his party officials tackled him over his claims of fraud which election officials across the US said were not true.
On Wednesday, just hours before his supporters stormed the US Capitol to disrupt the ratification of Biden’s victory, he addressed them at a rally where he vowed to keep fighting his defeat.
“We will never concede,” the US president had told the crowd, adding, “you don’t concede when there’s theft.”
He had also said: “This year, they rigged an election. They rigged it like they’ve never rigged an election before.
“All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical left Democrats, which is what they’re doing and stolen by the fake news media. That’s what they’ve done and what they’re doing.
“We will never give up. We will never concede, it doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.”

