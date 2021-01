JUST IN: Trump impeached for ‘inciting’ US Capitol riots

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of frustrating probes of government agencies because its leaders were allegedly complicit in the corruption going on there. The party also said attack on its leaders by the APC over the insistences on the prosecution of APC leaders indicted in the Niger Delta […]

Nigeria’s leading political parties – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) – yesterday traded words over the bloody clash between their supporters in Benin, the Edo State capital, at the weekend. The clash erupted outside the palace of Oba Ewuare II of Benin Kingdom, where Governor Godwin Obaseki had […]

NCDC: Nigeria’s low cases due to sample collection The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has revealed that 684 of the 14,906 Nigerians evacuated from different countries tested positive for the disease. Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at the media briefing yesterday in Abuja, took […]

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica